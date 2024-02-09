Watch: Peter Doocy Has ‘Elderly’ Biden Rattled After Asking Him Point Blank About His ‘Poor Memory’

February 9, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

You have to give it to President Joe Biden: He’ll admit his failings when he literally can’t think of anything else to blame them on. On Thursday night, the president […] The post Watch: Peter Doocy Has 'Elderly' Biden Rattled After Asking Him Point Blank About His 'Poor Memory' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...