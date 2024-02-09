WWIII Already Happened: Millions Dead & Billions Of Casualties Likely Still Coming

Many years ago, a “document was discovered in a surplus copier purchased from Boeing Aircraft in 1986. Reveals details of a plan, hatched in the embryonic days of the Cold War, which called for the control of the masses through manipulation of industry, peoples’ pastimes, education and political leanings. It called for a quiet revolution, …



Read More...