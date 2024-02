$17.6 Billion in Emergency Aid to Israel Fails in Republican-Controlled House

February 10, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The U.S. House this week rejected a stand-alone bill that would have provided $17.6 billion in assistance to Israel but didn’t include any provision to pay it. The Tuesday vote […] The post $17.6 Billion in Emergency Aid to Israel Fails in Republican-Controlled House appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...