Astonishing Predictions of Dr. Richard Day, 1969 – Part 2 – “If Population Growth Didn’t Slow Down, Food Shortages Could be Created in a Hurry.” (Video)

On Friday, we highlighted an interview from 1969 with Dr. Richard Day and his astonishing predictions for the future. Today, we continue with part 2 of that interview in which Dr. Day warns of depopulation and the push to to control the food supply and starve the people. Patricia Harrity has the story. This is …



Read More...