DESTROYING OUR KIDS: Student Grades Get Even Worse After California School Spends $250,000 On ‘Woke Kindergarten’ Program

February 10, 2024   |   Tags:
The school spent $250,000 in federal funds provided by a program meant to help boost test scores for some of the country’s lowest-performing schools, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, but after two years with “Woke Kindergarten,” students’ scores are reportedly worse. Students at California school struggling after $250K in federal funds spent on ‘Woke …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x