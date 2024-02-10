Kate Shemirani: Prostate Cancer, King Charles, Breast Cancer Gene In Ashkenazi Jews & Link To Pfizer Shot (Video)

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode for an update on caring for her daughter, as well as an update on King Charles’ prostate cancer and advice for men regarding that subject. We’ll also hit on breast cancer in the Ashkenazi females and its link to the Pfizer COVID shot. Tragic fire …



Read More...