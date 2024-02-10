Ohio Sheriff Sounds the Alarm After Meeting with FBI, Orders Every Cruiser to Carry an AR-15 and Extra Ammo

February 10, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

“It’s not if they are going to attack, it’s just when they are.” That’s what Ohio’s Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said after attending the National Sheriffs’ Association Conference in […] The post Ohio Sheriff Sounds the Alarm After Meeting with FBI, Orders Every Cruiser to Carry an AR-15 and Extra Ammo appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...