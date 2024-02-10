WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 80)

February 10, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What a brutal week for President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party. A special counsel appointed by Biden's own administration concluded that the president, 81, was too old and incompetent to stand trial for mishandling classified information. The bombshell report from Special Counsel Robert Hur described Biden as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory" who struggled to remember basic facts about of his life. The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 80) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



