A Super Bowl Ticket Costs Roughly 11.7% Of The Median Household Income

Purchasing a ticket for the Super Bowl in 2024 costs roughly 11.7% of the median household income, according to a new study by Finder.

TicketIQ data used for the study indicates that the average price for a Super Bowl ticket on the secondary market is $9,024, equating to about 11.7% of the anticipated median household income of $77,217 for the year.

Super Bowl LVIII will be one of the most watched Super Bowls in recent memory, with 77% planning to tune in to the game, a high only seen once since 2007, when 77% watched Super Bowl XVI in 2016, the report notes.

And if you're wondering if anyone in the country is seeing their wages outpace rampant inflation, we've found at least one group. The growth in NFL players' Super Bowl paychecks has significantly outpaced the rise in median household income.

In 2012, the median household income was recorded at $51,020, and it's forecasted to reach $77,214 by 2024, marking a 51.3% increase. However, during the same period, Super Bowl player earnings have surged by 94.3%, the Finder report notes.

The winners of the Super Bowl in 2024 will be taking home more than just the prestige of being able to say they’d won a Super Bowl — they’ll be pocketing a record $171,000 for the game, according to the NFLPA’s collective bargaining agreement. This is up from the $164,000 the winners took home in 2023. And the losing team’s players won’t be walking away with chump change, pocketing a cool $96,000.

Finally, we can't mention insane pricing without mentioning concert tickets - and we can't not put Taylor Swift in that category, leading the charge of costing her fans sometimes thousands of dollars per ticket.

The study notes that the average resale ticket price for a ticket to see Taylor Swift in 2023 hit $2,183. While that number is insane, how does it compare if we look at the Super Bowl as a show in and of itself? More specifically, what bang for your buck do you get from a Super Bowl on a cost per song basis?

Beyoncé’s 2013 show was the most cost effective show, with a ticket price of $2,516 and a 9 song setlist, you were paying $280 per song. On the other end of the spectrum, if you’d paid the $9,723 for a ticket to see Katy Perry also 9 song setlist at the 2015 Super Bowl, you were looking at $1,080 per song.

You can read the full Finder report here.