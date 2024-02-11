Alcohol Sales Halted After Drunk Chaos Erupts At WM Phoenix Open

The Waste Management Open in Phoenix is well-known for being one of the biggest parties in the golf world. However, even this event has limits, as fans quickly found out on Saturday afternoon when tournament organizers suspended alcohol sales. 

"On Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open, I observed more chaos in the last eight hours than I have cumulatively in the last decade of my life," golf reporter Claire Rogers wrote. 

Rogers continued: "I saw men bleeding from the face, people napping on muddy hills and adults knocking each other over because they couldn't walk straight." 

Videos on social media platform X captured the rowdiness of the crowd: 

Besides cutting off alcohol to fans, event organizers also closed "entrance gates," which they blamed on "larger than usual crowds." 

The crowds chanted: "We Want Beer!" 

Sounds epic. 

