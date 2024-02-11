Alcohol Sales Halted After Drunk Chaos Erupts At WM Phoenix Open

The Waste Management Open in Phoenix is well-known for being one of the biggest parties in the golf world. However, even this event has limits, as fans quickly found out on Saturday afternoon when tournament organizers suspended alcohol sales.

"On Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open, I observed more chaos in the last eight hours than I have cumulatively in the last decade of my life," golf reporter Claire Rogers wrote.

Rogers continued: "I saw men bleeding from the face, people napping on muddy hills and adults knocking each other over because they couldn't walk straight."

Videos on social media platform X captured the rowdiness of the crowd:

I would say he did not stick the landing pic.twitter.com/Y8bI8Eu9IK — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 10, 2024

Man & Earth become one at the Waste Management @ForePlayPod pic.twitter.com/bBzsPe6gBL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 11, 2024

After Saturday, has the Waste Management Open officially gone too far with the drunkenness? Is it time for organizers to rein it in? pic.twitter.com/EqLGVlyFPZ — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) February 11, 2024

Besides cutting off alcohol to fans, event organizers also closed "entrance gates," which they blamed on "larger than usual crowds."

Due to larger than usual crowds, the WM Phoenix Open entrance gates are temporarily closed and shuttle service to the event is on hold. Shuttle service back to parking lots will remain running. Regularly check our channels for updates. pic.twitter.com/NAi1nYuuCu — WM Phoenix Open (@WMPhoenixOpen) February 10, 2024

The crowds chanted: "We Want Beer!"

🚨🍺🚫 #DRY IN THE DESERT: ‘WE WANT BEER’ chants have broken out! — The fans in Phoenix are getting restless after officials put a stop to alcohol. (Via IG / eric_gliebe) pic.twitter.com/11Y0fOlbUu — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) February 10, 2024

Sounds epic.