Boris Johnson Has Meltdown After Being Exposed For Sabotaging Ukraine Peace Deal

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a mini-meltdown after being exposed during the Tucker Carlson-Vladimir Putin interview for sabotaging the Ukrainian peace deal.

During the interview, Putin confirmed reporting that first emerged last year about Johnson’s role in prolonging the war.

David Arahamiya, the leader of Ukraine’s ruling party, revealed that Johnson had scuppered a peace deal that would have put an end to hostilities just a few months after the Russian invasion.

Putin reiterated in his interview with Tucker Carlson that Russia supports a negotiated settlement with Ukraine, and plans were very much underway to making that happen before Boris Johnson stopped it. pic.twitter.com/85LGRfJZzY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 9, 2024

Putin confirmed this when he stated, “He had fixed his signature to some of the provisions, not to all of it. He put his signature and then he himself said, we were ready to sign it, and the war would have been over long ago. 18 months ago. However, Prime Minister Johnson came, talk to us out of it and we missed that chance. Well, you missed it. You made a mistake.”

Johnson was clearly rattled by the revelation.

🔥The only losers in this sorry affair are Boris Johnson, the hundreds of thousands needlessly killed in an avoidable war and the UK taxpayer whose billions have been squandered on a third rate actor whose only skill is to play the piano with his dick. pic.twitter.com/9xWygJqA4j — banthebbc 𝕏 (@banthebbc) February 10, 2024

He responded with a short video intended to go viral on social media promoting his lengthier response in a Daily Mail article.

“Around the world people are watching that ludicrous interview with Vladimir Putin conducted by Tucker Carlson,” raged Boris. “And we must not fall for this tissue of lies, above all the notion that Putin is somehow fated to succeed in Ukraine, on the contrary, he is doomed to fail,” he added.

Johnson failed to mention the fact that hundreds of thousands of lives would have been saved if he hadn’t intervened to scupper the peace deal.

Tory MP Nadine Dorries also revealed in her book that Johnson sabotaged the peace deal.

In her book The Plot, former Tory MP Nadine Dorries, a hardcore Boris partisan, proudly wrote that Boris was responsible for killing a peace deal with Russia over Ukraine as it was "the right thing to do," in Boris's apparent words. — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) February 9, 2024

Apparently, no reporters are curious enough to challenge Johnson on the revelation.

Has any reporter asked Boris Johnson if he interfered with the Ukraine Russia peace deal? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 10, 2024

