For The First Time Ever, Poll Shows Le Pen Winning French Presidency In The Second Round

Authored by Denes Albert via ReMix News,

In an exclusive poll conducted by IFOP, the National Rally (RN) candidate Marine Le Pen is predicted to win the presidency in the second round of voting against Gabriel Attal in 2027. It is the first time any poll has shown her securing victory and becoming president of the nation.

In the same poll, if she were to face off against Édouard Philippe, she would tie him with 50 percent of the vote.

The groundbreaking poll, where she earned 51 percent of the vote against Attal, who serves as the current prime minister in the Macron government, has even garnered front-page coverage in France.

In July 2022, political scientist Jérôme Fourquet told Le JDD:

“We can’t rule out a Marine Le Pen victory in 2027. Recent figures published by his institute, Ifop, seem to corroborate this prediction.”

According to the study, Marine Le Pen is predicted to beat Gabriel Attal in the second round of the presidential election in 2027 for the first time, with 51 percent versus 49 percent for Attal.

The leader of the RN group in the French National Assembly is also neck and neck with Édouard Philippe, the current mayor of Le Havre and former prime minister, with 50 percent of voting intentions.

In addition, she is well ahead of the far-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon, with 64 percent of the expected vote.

The poll is, so far, the first time she has performed so well, and only time will tell if her popularity continues to grow, especially with three years before the next presidential election.

However, it is worth noting that Marine Le Pen achieved an unprecedented score in both the second and first rounds of the last presidential election.

She obtained 42 percent of the vote against Emmanuel Macron, a result that contrasts sharply with the 17.79 percent obtained by her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, in the second round in 2002.

Read more here...