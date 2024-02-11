Gaslight Supreme: Mayorkas Says "We Don't Bear Responsibility" For Border Crisis

The Biden administration can't stop lying to the American public.

On Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had the audacity to claim that the Biden administration doesn't bear responsibility for the border crisis, despite, among other things:

Terminating the National Emergency at the Southwest border

Revoking a Trump-era Executive Order that was designed to ensure there was meaningful enforcement of U.S. immigration laws.

Issuing an executive order protecting DACA recipients

Unveiling the U.S. Citizenship Act, which would provide amnesty to millions of illegal aliens in the U.S., demonstrating intent to reward illegal border crossers with a path to citizenship.

Announcing a 100-day moratorium on deportations and immigration enforcement, effectively providing amnesty to criminal and other removable aliens

(It's a really long list...)

And since Biden was sworn in as president in January 2021, there have been at least 7 million encounters near the southern border, while the government deals with a backlog of more than 3 million asylum cases in US courts.

Appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," Mayorkas claimed: "It certainly is a crisis. And, well, we don’t bear responsibility for a broken system, and we’re doing a tremendous amount within the system. But fundamentally, Congress is the only one who can fix it."

And of course, zero pushback from the 'journalist' sitting across from him.

"Do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border?"



MAYORKAS: "We don't bear responsibility" pic.twitter.com/rCdwOIAIAX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2024

So the narrative is: Biden inherited a broken border from Trump.

How much gaslighting can a country take before even Democrats call bullshit?

Mayorkas' comments come after a failed effort by House Republicans to impeach him - in part because Rep. Al Green (D-TX) was wheeled into Congress from the hospital to vote following abdominal surgery.

"Sometimes when you’re counting votes and people show up when they’re not expected to be in the building, it changes the equation," said Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) afterward, the NY Post reports.

According to Mayorkas, "They’re baseless allegations," adding "That’s why I really am not distracted by them and focused on the work of the Department of Homeland Security."

House Republicans have accused Mayorkas of “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” while presiding over the border crisis and “breach of public trust” for allegedly lying to Congress by saying the border is “secure” and that DHS has “operational control” of it. In addition to the impeachment effort against Mayorkas falling by the wayside, a sweeping bipartisan border security reform package in the Senate collapsed last week. The deal had been negotiated for some four months and was widely seen as a means of unlocking Republican support for a broader supplemental featuring aid to Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific allies. -NY Post

"The system has not been fixed for 30 years. A bipartisan group of senators [has] now presented us with the tools and resources we need … and yet Congress killed it before even reading it," said Mayorkas, following a failed Senate spending plan which would allocate a scant amount to the border, while providing Ukraine and Israel with roughly $80 billion in aid.

And yet, Biden could simply issue executive orders like Trump in order to close the border.