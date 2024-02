How Watching Television Became a Chore

February 11, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A young woman I know broke it off with a young man after three dates but declared that it was a pretty successful relationship anyway. "He showed me a couple of great Amazon Prime series," she told me. "And he turned me on to Derry Girls." The post How Watching Television Became a Chore appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...