Democrats Blasted Dole, McCain, and Reagan for Their Age, so Why Can’t Republicans Do the Same to Dementia Joe?

(WND News Center)—Age discrimination?

Leaders of America’s Democrat Party have established a history of criticizing Republicans who are in their 70s for being “too old” to be president, even while continuing to promote Joe Biden, now 81, as being competent.

It’s a huge issue in the 2024 election because after Biden repeatedly has exhibited failing mental capacity in public, calling on dead people and recalling conversations with them, mixing up the names of his grandchildren, repeatedly telling stories that simply could not have happened, it got worse.

WND reported on a report from special counsel Robert Hur, who was tasked with reviewing the hundreds and hundreds of classified documents Biden had stashed in his homes, offices, even garage.

The documents were from his years as senator and vice president, and his decision to keep those documents could have produced criminal charges.

However, Hur recommended against it because Biden is an elderly man with a failing memory. He reported Biden was unable to recall the years he was vice president or when his son died.

Hur’s report found that there was evidence that Biden committed federal crimes with his handling of classified documents, including when he stored them in his garage in a broken-apart box next to a collectible car.

Hur found Biden’s diminished mental capacity likely would cause sympathy in a jury who might not convict on those grounds.

It was the Daily Caller that reported Biden’s White House, “behind the scenes,” put pressure on Hur to take out those conclusions.

Now the Washington Examiner reports Democrats launched attacks on Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and John McCain while they were candidates simply because of their age.

But they were all in their early 70s when they were targeted by Democrats, the report said.

“Then-President Ronald Reagan, 73, was inundated with questions about his age in his 1984 reelection campaign, specifically after his first debate with Democratic nominee Walter Mondale, 56. During the first debate, Reagan had a lackluster performance, with Democrats saying he ‘looked tired’ on the stage. At the second debate between him and Mondale, Reagan was directly asked about his age and he delivered a famous line that ended doubts about his age for the campaign,” the report explained.

Reagan’s quip was, “I want you to know that also I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”

Then there was Bob Dole, who was 73 when Bill Clinton made an issue of age in the 1996 campaign.

Legacy media outlets, long working in support of Democrats, asked, “Is Dole too old for the job?”

And, the report said, McCain was only 72 when “Democrats made age a significant factor in the 2008 election, creating a juxtaposition between then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL), 47, and then-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), 72, with the idea Obama was the candidate of change.”

