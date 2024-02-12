How the Kennedy Family Caused Today’s Immigration Crisis & Brought Obama’s Father To America

February 12, 2024   |   Tags: ,
Isn’t it interesting how you are indoctrinated to believe that some people were the good guys in America only to discover how they paved  the road for things that we face today?  John F. Kennedy is loved by many Americans and rightly so for a number of reasons.  He called out the Federal Reserve and …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x