How the Kennedy Family Caused Today’s Immigration Crisis & Brought Obama’s Father To America
February 12, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYIsn’t it interesting how you are indoctrinated to believe that some people were the good guys in America only to discover how they paved the road for things that we face today? John F. Kennedy is loved by many Americans and rightly so for a number of reasons. He called out the Federal Reserve and …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments