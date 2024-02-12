Jamaal Bowman Condemns Israeli Hostage Rescue Mission

New York Democratic congressman Jamaal Bowman condemned an Israel Defense Forces mission that led to the rescue of two Hamas-held hostages, referring to the mission as a "wave of attacks" in a social media post that omitted mention of the hostages altogether. The post Jamaal Bowman Condemns Israeli Hostage Rescue Mission appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


