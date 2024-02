RFK Jr. Sends ‘Sincerest Apologies’ to His Family Over Super Bowl Commercial

February 12, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A Super Bowl ad for independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drew criticism from fellow Kennedy clan members, leading to an apology from RFK Jr. The 30-second ad from […] The post RFK Jr. Sends 'Sincerest Apologies' to His Family Over Super Bowl Commercial appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...