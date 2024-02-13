22 Creedmoor Ballistics Tables From Major Ammunition Manufacturers

February 13, 2024 |

You’ve found our in-depth look at 22 Creedmoor ballistics from several ammo manufacturers.

Click the links below to jump to your favorite ammo company and reveal the ballistic data you need for your preferred factory ammo.

22 Creedmoor Ballistics Charts

Jump to an ammo company: Copper Creek | Hornady | Mead Industries

Copper Creek Cartridge Ammunition Ballistics – 22 Creedmoor

Jump to a ballistics chart: Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 60 grain V-MAX | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 60 grain Ballistic Tip | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 60 grain Partition | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 62 grain ELD-VT | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 62 grain TTSX | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 68 grain BTHP Match | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 69 grain MatchKing | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 77 grain MatchKing | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 90 grain MatchKing | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 95 grain MatchKing | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 70 grain Accubond | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 70 grain VLD | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 80 grain VLD | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 90 grain VLD | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 73 grain ELD-M | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 75 grain ELD-M | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 88 grain ELD-M | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 77 grain OTM Tactical | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 77 grain LRX | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 78 grain TSX | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 80 grain ELD-X | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 85.5 grain LR Hybrid Target | Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 90 grain A-TIP

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 60 grain V-MAX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 60 grain Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 60 grain Partition Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 62 grain ELD-VT Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 62 grain TTSX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 68 grain BTHP Match Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 69 grain MatchKing Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 77 grain MatchKing Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 90 grain MatchKing Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 95 grain MatchKing Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 70 grain Accubond Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 70 grain VLD Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 80 grain VLD Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 90 grain VLD Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 73 grain ELD-M Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 75 grain ELD-M Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 88 grain ELD-M Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 77 grain OTM Tactical Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 77 grain LRX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 78 grain TSX Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 80 grain ELD-X Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 85.5 grain LR Hybrid Target Ballistics Chart

Copper Creek Cartridge 22 Creedmoor 90 grain A-TIP Ballistics Chart

Hornady Manufacturing Ammunition Ballistics – 22 Creedmoor

Jump to a ballistics chart: Hornady Match 22 Creedmoor 80 grain ELD-M | Hornady Precision Hunter 22 Creedmoor 80 grain ELD-X

Hornady Match 22 Creedmoor 80 grain ELD-M Ballistics Chart

Hornady Precision Hunter 22 Creedmoor 80 grain ELD-X Ballistics Chart

Mead Industries Ammunition Ballistics – 22 Creedmoor

Jump to a ballistics chart: Mead Industries 22 Creedmoor 77 grain BTHP Match | Mead Industries 22 Creedmoor 85 grain BTHP Match

Mead Industries 22 Creedmoor 77 grain BTHP Match Ballistics Chart

Mead Industries 22 Creedmoor 85 grain BTHP Match Ballistics Chart

Administrative Note: The information above comes from the manufacturer and is only informational. The actual ballistics obtained with your firearm can vary considerably from the advertised ballistics. Also, ballistics can vary from lot to lot with the same brand and type load. When manufacturer ballistic data was unavailable, ballistics were calculated using a ballistics calculator.

22 Creedmoor Ballistics Trajectory Chart

The trajectory measures the bullet’s flight path regarding bullet drop at a given distance.

A flat shooting cartridge is ideal for long-range shooting because it will require fewer adjustments to compensate for bullet drop. A flat trajectory also means it will be more forgiving of minute ranging mistakes.

Below is a sample 22 Creedmoor bullet drop chart that gives you a general idea of how the 22 Creedmoor trajectory looks.

Note: The chart above is an example of one 22 Creedmoor load, and actual ballistic performance may vary depending on bullet weight, lot, barrel length, and environmental conditions while shooting.

Thanks to a high SAAMI max pressure of 62,000 psi, according to Peterson Cartridge, and the solid ballistic coefficients (.467/.235) of 22 Creedmoor bullets, the 22 Creedmoor rifle is a flat shooting platform.

When zeroed in at 100 yards, the Hornady ELD-M 80-grain bullet will only drop 2.2 inches at 200 yards, 8.6 inches at 300 yards, and 36.6 inches at 500 yards. Lighter and heavier bullets will have varying trajectories, but this gives you an idea of what to expect.

This flat trajectory makes the 22 Creedmoor an excellent round for hunting coyotes and other varmints; plus, it’s very capable of sub-MOA target shooting, especially with a 1:7 twist rate.

22 Creedmoor Muzzle Velocity

As measured in Feet-Per-Second (fps), Muzzle velocity is how fast the bullet exits the barrel.

Many factors contribute to muzzle velocity, including the 22 Creedmoor cartridge pressure, bullet weight, and barrel length. However, too high pressure will drastically shorten the barrel life of your rifle, whether you’re shooting a custom Remington rifle or a Horizon Firearms short action factory rifle.

If the 22 Creedmoor is known for one thing, it’s the ridiculously high muzzle velocity. The relatively new cartridge will push a 60-grain V-Max bullet at 3,600 fps, and even when we jump up to a 90-grain A-TIP bullet, it has a muzzle velocity of 3,200 fps.

22 Creedmoor Muzzle Energy

Muzzle energy is how much force the bullet leaves the barrel with, measured in foot-pounds of energy (ft-lbs).

Velocity and bullet weight are two significant contributing factors of muzzle energy that often translate into the amount of stopping power and terminal ballistics of a bullet.

You can achieve varying specs when reloading or hand-loading 22 Creedmoor brass, such as that from Alpha Munitions, but most factory-loaded ammo has a muzzle energy between 1,727 ft-lbs and 2,059 ft-lbs.

For instance, the 70-grain Berger VLD has a muzzle energy of 1,893 ft-lbs, and the 62-grain TTSX bullet has a muzzle energy of 1,784 ft-lbs.

How Do 22 Creedmoor Ballistics Compare to Other Rifles?

The 22 Creed sits amongst many other excellent rounds for varmint hunting and medium to long-range target shooting. Many still consider the 22 Creed to be a wildcat cartridge, but more mainstream manufacturers are beginning to make ammo for this caliber.

However, it still has a long way to go to compete with some of these well-established cartridges listed below.

22 Creedmoor vs 22-250

For shooting lighter projectiles, the 22-250 is the way to go; however, when shooting heavier bullets, the 22 Creedmoor is the clear winner.

The muzzle velocity of a 35-grain 22-250 bullet is 4,450 fps, while the 60-grain 22 Creedmoor has a muzzle velocity of 3,600 fps, the same as a 60-grain 22-250 bullet.

The 60-grain 22 Creed bullet has more muzzle energy (1,727 ft-lbs) than the 35-grain 22-250 bullet (1,539 ft-lbs).

The trajectories are very similar, but the 22-250 has a flatter trajectory.

22 Creedmoor vs 22 Nosler

The 22 Nosler is another round that shoots similar projectile weights at comparable velocities and energy. However, the 22 Creedmoor is slightly better on paper.

A 22 Nosler 55 gr ballistic tip bullet has a muzzle velocity of 3,500 fps, and a similar 22 Creedmoor 60 gr bullet has a muzzle velocity of 3,600 fps.

The same 55 gr 22 Nosler bullet has a muzzle energy of 1,496 ft-lbs, but the 60 gr 22 Creedmoor bullet has a muzzle energy of 1,727 ft-lbs.

Once again, the trajectories are similar; however, the 22 Creedmoor has a flatter trajectory than the 22 Nosler.

22 Creedmoor vs 6.5 Creedmoor

The 6.5 Creedmoor is drastically different from the other calibers on this list because it shoots a much larger projectile and is intended to shoot much further distances.

A 95 gr 22 Creedmoor bullet (the heaviest bullet available) has a muzzle velocity of 3,160 fps, and the heaviest bullet available for the 6.5 Creedmoor is 140 gr with a muzzle velocity of 2,820 fps.

A 95 gr 22 Creedmoor has a muzzle energy of 2,106 ft-lbs, while the 140 gr 6.5 Creedmoor has a muzzle energy of 2,427 ft-lbs.

However, it’s the flat trajectory of the 6.5 Creedmoor that outshines the 22 Creedmoor; this is why it’s most often preferred in long-range shooting competitions.

22 Creedmoor vs 224 Valkyrie

The 22 Creed and 224 Valkyrie shoot similar bullet weights at high speeds, which makes them an excellent comparison.

A 22 Creedmoor 60 gr V-MAX bullet has a muzzle velocity of 3,600 fps, while a 60 gr V-MAX 224 Valkyrie bullet has a muzzle velocity of 3,300 fps.

The same bullets have a muzzle energy of 1,727 ft-lbs and 1,451 ft-lbs, respectively.

The 22 Creedmoor also has a flatter trajectory than the 224 Valkyrie. On paper, the 22 Creedmoor is the better round.

22 Creedmoor vs. 220 Swift

While the 220 Swift shoots projectiles on the lighter side of the spectrum, these two calibers are still worth comparing, thanks to the high velocities.

Remember that the 60-grain V-MAX 22 Creedmoor bullet has a muzzle velocity of 3,600 fps compared to the 60-grain Nosler Partition with a muzzle velocity of 3,618 fps.

A 40-grain 220 Swift projectile has 1,530 ft-lbs of muzzle energy, and a 60-gr 22 Creedmoor has 1,727 ft-lbs of energy.

The high velocities of the 220 Swift ensure it has a flatter trajectory than the 22 Creedmoor, but not by much.

Frequently Asked Questions

The team at Ammo.com has compiled and answered the most commonly asked questions about 22 Creedmoor ballistics for you below.

What is a 22 Creedmoor comparable to?

A 22 Creedmoor is comparable to a 220 Swift, 224 Valkyrie, 22 Nosler, and 22-250, among other 22 caliber cartridges.

How far will a 22 Creedmoor shoot?

A 22 Creedmoor will shoot up to 800 yards with extreme accuracy; however, it can achieve greater distances.

Is the 22 Creedmoor any good?

Yes, the 22 Creedmoor is good for varmint hunting.

How long has 22 Creedmoor been around?

The 22 Creedmoor has been around since 2013.

Where did the 22 Creedmoor come from?

The 22 Creedmoor came from Derick Ratliff when he necked down a 6.5 Creedmoor casing to fit a .22 caliber bullet.

What is the effective range of a 22 Creedmoor for varmint hunting?

The effective range of a 22 Creedmoor for varmint hunting is 600 to 800 yards, depending on the bullet you’re shooting.

What is the typical muzzle velocity and energy for a 22 Creedmoor round?

The typical muzzle velocity and energy for a 22 Creedmoor round is about 3,400 fps and 1,900 ft-lbs.

22 Creedmoor Ballistics Tables From Major Ammunition Manufacturers originally appeared in The Resistance Library at Ammo.com.

