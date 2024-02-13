Broken judicial and government system near collapse?

February 13, 2024 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

In State after State, and in DC, we hear more and more about really incredible, stupid actions and demands. By special interest groups, politicians, bureaucrats, and big businesses. Many of these actions and much of the rhetoric are incomprehensible from the point of view of lovers of liberty. Often they seem to be based on poor information, unfounded fears, and sometimes, just plain spite. Because we as a people and as States have given all these groups (the “elite”) so much power, such actions harm us both directly and indirectly. There are almost always economic and “daily living” consequences.

A correspondent shared the following comments which triggered some of these thoughts:

From SMOKE SIGNALS:

Special Counsel Robert Hur released his investigation of Pres. Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. While he did not recommend charges, he questioned Pres. Biden’s memory, highlighting when the president struggled to remember when he was vice president, among other miscues. This confirms what critics have long said: Pres. Biden’s cognitive decline makes him unfit for office. Republicans are asking Pres. Biden to resign, some Democrats quietly agree and Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney wants the Cabinet to explore using the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove Pres. Biden from office, considering Hur’s “alarming” report. Republicans – and even some Democrats – strongly disagree with the DOJ over the “two-tiered” justice system, where Trump is being prosecuted over holding documents, but Biden gets a pass. Most Republicans and some Democrats in Congress want Pres. Joe Biden removed from office for incompetence and his failing memory.

– – –

A federal appeals panel ruled former Pres. Donald Trump can be prosecuted for actions he took following the 2020 election. This decision could put former Presidents Bush, Obama and current Pres. Biden in jeopardy, said Trump. “If a President does not have immunity, the opposing party, during his/her term in office, can extort and blackmail the president by saying that, ‘if you don’t give us everything we want, we will Indict you for things you did while in office,’ even if everything done was totally legal and appropriate,” Trump declared. “That would be the end of the presidency, and our country, as we know it, and is just one of the many traps there would be for a president without presidential Immunity,” he added. Former White House advisor Stephen Miller added that Pres. Biden could be prosecuted for the illegal border invasion. But people might say Pres. Biden can’t be prosecuted for opening the border because that wasn’t a campaign activity but was an official activity, Miller continued, unless a prosecutor and judge find that Pres. Biden opened the border to help him win re-election, to get more illegal aliens to vote. Until they become citizens, their vote is illegal and can’t be counted. Pres. Biden fought election integrity at DHS and DOJ. That’s a RICO violation, a civil rights violation and sedition, Miller stressed.

Editor’s note: Here at TPOL, we do not endorse or agree with all the comments on Smoke Signals above, or the wording used. We see Tthe Donald as a threat to liberty in another term, if marginally preferable to the hidden masters of Uncle Joe. Bluntly, if government didn’t have so much power over us, these things would be of interest but not really important.

But here are our thoughts:

As with the other two branches of the FedGov, the judicial system is rotting from within and without. The White House and the Capitol have furthered the corruption to a degree hard to believe even two decades ago. It is not just the Federal courts – it applies to State and local systems as well.

It certainly can no longer be called a “justice system” as overall, to quote a lot of people; TANJ! There Ain’t No Justice.” There has always been a large element of corruption in this third branch of government: not just federal but States and local governments as well. Just as there has been in the law enforcement establishment. (Peace officers? What a joke in 2023.) But with successive efforts by Democrats and Republicans in the White House and Congress, corrupt elements completely overwhelm the few remaining areas in which there is integrity. And the few judges (and their staff) who are less tainted.

As a result the scattered scraps of a republic, certainly at the federal level, and more and more at the State levels, are being extinguished. People recognize this, but seem incapable of taking stock and figuring out actions to help this more and more intolerable situation.

Lovers of liberty must seek alternate ways of adjudicating disputes and dealing with criminal activity in the form of aggression against others. We cannot rely on the existing, tottering system.



