Colorado Dems Move To Require Public Schools to Socially Transition Gender-Confused Students

Colorado lawmakers are weighing legislation to require the state’s public and charter schools to socially transition any gender-confused student by adopting that child’s preferred name and pronouns. The post Colorado Dems Move To Require Public Schools to Socially Transition Gender-Confused Students appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


