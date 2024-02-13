Mitt Romney Roasted for Calling Ukraine Aid Bill ‘The Most Important Vote We Will Ever Take as US Senators’

February 13, 2024   |   Tags:

“If we fail to help Ukraine,” the RINO senator from Utah, Mitt Romney, droned, the world as we know it will end. “If we fail to help Ukraine,” he said […] The post Mitt Romney Roasted for Calling Ukraine Aid Bill 'The Most Important Vote We Will Ever Take as US Senators' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x