Putin’s Request for Ceasefire in Ukraine Rejected by United States: Report

February 13, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently suggested he was open to the possibility of a ceasefire in his country’s ongoing war against neighboring Ukraine, a report claimed. According to Reuters, that […] The post Putin's Request for Ceasefire in Ukraine Rejected by United States: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...