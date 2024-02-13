"Rapes, Robberies, & Shootout" At Darién Gap As Biden's Border Crisis Spreads Chaos

As migrants from Central America surge north in hopes of reaching the US southern border, there's a dangerous stretch of border between North and South America that legacy media outlets refuse to cover horror stories.

Let's begin with data from an independent, non-profit newsroom, The New Humanitarian that shows a record number of migrants crossed the treacherous jungle corridor connecting Colombia and Panamá - known as the Darién Gap - in 2023. These figures also show that Darién Gap migrant crossings have exponentially surged under President Biden's first term.

"2023 has broken all records. It has been a huge, terrible maelstrom," Elías Cornejo, who runs Fe y Alegría, an NGO promoting education and social advancement for migrants in Panamá, told The New Humanitarian.

Cornejo continued: "And we expect a new increase [in 2024]."

Meanwhile, NGO Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders, recently reported a sevenfold increase in sexual attacks across the Darién Gap.

Given all the chaos, Real America's Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam and his team are reporting from the Darién Gap this past weekend. They encountered cartel thieves and robbers terrorizing migrants.

"There you go, Democrats. This is your open borders right there," said Bergquam, referring to the chaos unfolding in the jungle, including rapes, robberies, and shootouts.

Bergquam and his team, accompanied by armed guards, tracked and intercepted cartel thieves. They came across countless migrants who warned about cartel members leaving a trail of destruction, including raping and robbing.

The reporters then found themselves in a firefight as armed guards assaulted the thieves, leaving one of them dead while two others were arrested. The men were preying on migrants, armed with pistols and condoms.

"It's never-ending ... You can say all you want Biden administration that the borders aren't open. But this video tells the truth," Bergquam said.

In an X post, Bergquam wrote:

*This is all by design by the open borders globalists/Democrats who have realized they can cash in on the "refugee game" through the Office of Refugee Resettlement - training illegals who don't qualify for asylum how to say the right words to get in, aka "immigration fraud." This is not a natural migration. This is a coordinated for profit invasion organized by international NGOs (Catholic Charities, etc) at the expense of American citizens and every country the invasion passes through.

Darien Gap, Panama Recap Part 3: RAPES, ROBBERIES AND SHOOTOUT IN THE JUNGLE!



Law & Border only on Real America's Voice News



— Ben Bergquam - Real America's Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) February 11, 2024

Those who survive the two-week trek through the jungles end up on the southern US border in weeks, if not months later.