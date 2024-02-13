SCOTUS on Friday: “The Court will convene for a public non-argument session in the Courtroom at 10 a.m.”

On days when the Supreme Court will issue an opinion, the calendar on the site announces, "The Court may announce opinions, which are posted on the homepage after announcement from the Bench."

I checked the Court's calendar this morning, and there is a different notation for Friday, 2/16:

The Court will convene for a public non-argument session in the Courtroom at 10 a.m.

Seating for the non-argument session will be provided to the public, members of the Supreme Court Bar, and press. The Supreme Court Building will otherwise be closed to the public.

This probably means an opinion handdown will be posted at somepoint soon.

What will it be? The Section 3 case? As a rule of thumb, the earlier the Section 3 case comes, the more likely it is unanimous, or something close to it.

