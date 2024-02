Sinners Relieved To Learn Jesus Gets Them And They Don’t Have To Repent Or Change Their Lives In Any Way

February 13, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — Thanks to the prominently placed Super Bowl ad, thousands of people on their way to Hell breathed a sigh of relief upon learning that Jesus "gets them" and they don't have to repent or anything.



Read More...