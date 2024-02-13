‘Unacceptable’: House China Committee Chairman Slams Biden Campaign for Joining TikTok

February 13, 2024

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R., Wis.), chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, slammed President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign for launching a TikTok account over the weekend. The post ‘Unacceptable’: House China Committee Chairman Slams Biden Campaign for Joining TikTok appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


