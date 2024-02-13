Where Tuning Into The Radio Is More (& Less) Popular

To mark World Radio Day, Anna Fleck created the following chart looks at data from Statista’s Consumer Insights macro survey on where radio lovers reside.

Of the selected countries, it was most common in Austria and Germany for people to say they listened to the radio for at least for 11 hours per week, at around 17 and 16 percent, respectively.

This is considerably more than countries such as Mexico and South Korea, where less than five percent of respondents considered themselves to be heavy listeners.

You will find more infographics at Statista

World Radio Day 2024 is observed on February 13.

This year's motto is "Radio: A century informing, entertaining and educating.”