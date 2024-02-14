1 Dead, 22 Injured After Shots Fired At Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Update (1920ET):

Kansas City Fire Department Chief Ross Grundyson states the number of people with gunshot wounds has risen to 22. He said one person had died, and eight others had life-threatening injuries.

Grundyson said his team is still working on a "total number of victims."

The Kansas City Chiefs organization released a statement about the shooting:

Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told reporters:

"Today was tragic for everyone who was part of it," Lucas said. "I had the chance to talk to my wife just a moment ago, who said 'we became part of a statistic of too many Americans — those who have experienced or been part of or connected to a mass shooting.' That is something that I hope we all recognize is highly problematic for all of us."

Grundyson noted: "Right now, we do not have a motive, but we are asking those who may potentially have any kind of information, a witness, or a video to contact police."

Earlier, police said two gunmen were arrested.

Update (1630ET):

The Kansas City Fire Department announced that one individual has died and nine others have been injured in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

*ONE PERSON IS DEAD AFTER SHOOTING IN KANSAS CITY: ABC — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 14, 2024

Officials told ABC News that three victims are in critical condition, five are in serious condition, and one has non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place near Union Station as Chiefs fans were leaving the parade.

"About 1 million paradegoers and 600 law enforcement officials were expected at Wednesday's celebration," ABC noted.

An earlier report stated police detained two gunmen.

NEW: Man tackled and arrested following the shooting outside of Union Station at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.



At the moment, reports say that one person has died and about 10 others were injured.



One of the bystanders in the video could be heard saying: "We tackled… pic.twitter.com/AMUh4Sjbw9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 14, 2024

Chaos erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs Superbowl parade on the streets of Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon after reports of a shooting.

"Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area," Kansas City Police posted to X.

"We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims," police said, adding, "Many of you have footage of many officers securing union station, they are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside union station and expedite care of those injured."

Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

Daily Mail states, "Two gunmen have been detained after shots rang out at the Kansas City Chiefs Superbowl parade, sending thousands fleeing as the celebration descended into chaos."

Other reports state that "several people were struck by gunfire."

Based on information from Breaking911 on X, this is the current situation:

BREAKING: 'Multiple Victims' in Super Bowl Parade Shooting in Kansas City



• Police respond to shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' victory rally at Union Station.



• Kansas City Fire Department confirms shooting, labels situation as "fluid."



• Shots fired west of Union Station;… pic.twitter.com/1VZ6tbrE6u — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 14, 2024

Videos posted on X show fans scrambling for safety.

John O’Connor of Kansas City gives his account of active shooting, he said he heard 15-20 shots left of the stage. Situation highly tense on ground.#KansasCity #KansasCityChiefs #Kansas #SuperBowl2024pic.twitter.com/l616La1ouU — Target Reporter (@Target_Reporter) February 14, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting

- Clip from James Palmer of NFL Network

- Hosting parade and told to take cover under the stagepic.twitter.com/A2jfwDcYz9 — Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) February 14, 2024

is this who we are kansas city??? y’all can’t go an hour without a shooting?? pic.twitter.com/gNP4mzEprV — 𐚁 (was @BEYONCÉ) (@notblazedpx) February 14, 2024

NEW: 1 person has died, and at least 9 people are injured after shooting near Chiefs parade in Kansas City

pic.twitter.com/hSnkGUuVun — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 14, 2024

BREAKING: Shooting Incident Leaves at Least Three Wounded Post-Chiefs Celebration



A shooting incident at a Chiefs rally near Union Station sparked immediate chaos and panic among attendees.



The event, which unfolded as the crowd began to disperse, saw law enforcement and… pic.twitter.com/Wb2xfwv1r0 — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) February 14, 2024

