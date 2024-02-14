Biden Admin Has No Plan To Prevent Hezbollah From Cashing In on Menthol Cigarette Ban

February 14, 2024

The Biden administration does not have a plan in place to prevent Hezbollah from cashing in on its proposed menthol cigarette ban, which lawmakers and experts say will open up a black market that will enrich the Iran-backed terror group and Mexican drug cartels. The post Biden Admin Has No Plan To Prevent Hezbollah From Cashing In on Menthol Cigarette Ban appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



