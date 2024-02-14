Concealed Carry Crime Stats 2024: The Impact of Open Carry on Crime in the U.S.

February 14, 2024

Report Highlights There are 26 states with permitless concealed carry freedoms Washington, D.C., has the highest rate of firearm-related homicides even though it has strict carry laws 83% of states with permitless concealed carry have a homicide rate at or below the national average 45% of states with no permitless concealed carry laws have homicide …



