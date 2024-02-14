Iran Tests Ballistic Missiles in Preparation for Strike on Israel

February 14, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Iran test fired advanced ballistic missiles on Tuesday in a series of war drills meant to prepare the Islamic Republic for a strike on Israeli military sites that house American-made F-35 fighter jets, according to the country’s state-controlled media. The post Iran Tests Ballistic Missiles in Preparation for Strike on Israel appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



