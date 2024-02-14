Israel Launches Extensive Wave Of 'Retaliatory' Strikes On Lebanon

On Wednesday Israel warplanes have been widely reported to be flying at low altitude over Beirut, which is a rarity, amid fears the conflict on the Israel-Lebanon border is about to expand into major war.

Israel's Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Gen. Herzi Halevi, said Wednesday that "If a war breaks out in the north, the army will use all its tool and capabilities," as cited in Al Arabiya.

Earlier in the day Sky News reported that an "extensive wave" of attacks were launched on southern Lebanon by Israel, in the latest salvo against Hezbollah. However at least three Lebanese civilians were reported dead in the aftermath: a woman and two children. The attacks resulted in fires erupting in area buildings.

Illustrative, prior Israeli strike on Lebanon, via AP

An additional seven others were wounded in the large strikes which pounded villages across the south. Regional reports say that the Israeli strikes were retaliation for a presumed Hezbollah rocket attack on northern Israel which killed a woman and wounded several others. The location in question is eight miles from the Lebanese border. According to details in Israeli media:

An Israeli woman was killed and eight others were wounded as a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon slammed into Safed and an army base in the northern city, the military and medical officials said. In response to the attack, the IDF said it launched “widespread” airstrikes against targets belonging to the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

"Numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the areas of Netua, Menara, and into an IDF base in northern Israel," the military said, adding that it is hitting back from launch sides on the Lebanese side. Big explosions and casualties have also been reported in Haifa.

Meanwhile, while meeting with civilian leaders of communities in northern Israel in the aftermath of Wednesday's violence, Gen. Halevi said "there is still a long way to go" in stopping the security threat from Hezbollah, which has resulted in dozens of Isreaeli towns remaining evacuated near the border.

BREAKING| The Lebanese Civil Defense says the casualties of the Israeli strikes on several civilian areas across southern Lebanon rose to 4 victims, including a mother and two children, and 11 injuries.

pic.twitter.com/8IKtDQH33V — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,M.Sc.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) February 14, 2024

He told mayors from the region: "Thanks to you, the IDF can act decisively to change the security situation in the north. There are very great achievements in hitting Hezbollah in Lebanon, but we continue to act. This is not the point to stop. There is still a long way to go and we will walk it together."

Kan News published this video of rockets pounding the base in northern Israel:

שלושה פצועים בינוני כתוצאה מהפגיעה באזור צפת | תיעוד רגע הפגיעה והבהלה @ItayBlumental @rubih67 pic.twitter.com/TJiUOMMwVZ — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 14, 2024

On Tuesday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah gave a televised speech wherein he warned that his fighters will not stop its attacks on Israeli troops until the assault on Gaza is ended.

According to an Al-Manar correspondent...

The resistance in Southern Lebanon, has so far attacked:

HQ of the Northern Region Command in Safad.

Command HQ of the 91st Galilee Division in “Branit”

HQ of the 769th Eastern Brigade in Kiryat Shmona.

Meron Air command and control base

Beit Hillel IOF base

Training camp in Kela, in the occupied Golan Heights

Ma’ale Golan IOF base on Mount Hermon

Most artillery positions along the rear front and military concentrations

Every single border military IOF sites

Injured israelis were transferred to Rambam hospital, north of Haifa, due to the recent rocket barrage from Southern Lebanon

Nasrallah has meanwhile additionally threatened the further displacement of residents of Northern Israel, according to Reuters. This has been a key issue for Israeli leadership, given that some 80,000 Israeli citizens have been forced out of their homes due to the Hezbollah rocket and mortar barrages, which have come daily.