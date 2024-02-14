Media Bias Exposed: Decoding the Twisted Tale of Donald Trump’s Epic Comeback

February 14, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In this content, the user highlights the alleged distortion of Donald Trump's statements by the left-leaning mainstream media, accusing them of creating a false outcry. The user also suggests that the media aims to hinder Trump's comeback and protect President Biden's administration. Additionally, the user draws parallels to arguments made in 2016 about Trump's alleged association with Vladimir Putin and his potential intentions regarding NATO nations.



Read More...