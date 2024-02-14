The Global Deep State: A Fascist World Order Funded by the American Taxpayer

February 14, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The debate over U.S. foreign aid is a distraction. That’s not to say that the amount of taxpayer money flowing to foreign countries in the form of military and economic assistance is insignificant. Even at less than 1% of the federal budget, the United States still spends more on foreign aid than any other nation. Moreover, this financial tyranny persists whether […]



Read More...