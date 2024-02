73,000,000 Abortions Happen Worldwide Each Year

February 15, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

It is almost midnight, but at this stage most of the population doesn’t even care about the endless procession of babies that are having their lives snuffed out at our abortion mills. Terms such as “massacre”, “slaughter’ and “genocide” are not nearly strong enough to describe what is taking place on a daily basis, and …



Read More...