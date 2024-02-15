Corporate Christianity Replaces God With “Science” and Spirituality With “Mental Health”

February 15, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

(Natural News)—Corporate Christianity, meaning your average 501(c)3 “nonprofit” organization calling itself a church, is riddled with corruption and deception, including with regard to medicine, healing and honoring God with one’s body.

Joined at the hip with the government, Christianity as it predominantly exists today is Big Pharma’s best kept secret. Modern churches, so-called, are infested with corrupt psychiatrists, doctors and other medical professionals who instead of directing congregants to Jesus Christ, push mainstream “mental health” dogmas and tell people to trust modern medicine, vaccines and all, to treat life’s woes.

One of the most predominant Christian organizations herding the sheep into the pharmaceutical and mental health slaughterhouse is Focus on the Family, founded by psychiatrist Dr. James Dobson. Broadcast on more than 5,000 stations in more than 150 languages, Focus on the Family programming reaches an estimated 200 million people globally.

This past week, Focus on the Family published a two-part broadcast on “mental health” that instead of discussing anything from the Bible focused on mental health as the cure for depression. The broadcast featured Dr. Gregory Jantz, a leading authority on mental and behavioral health, who told “success” stories about patients who have found hope and healing for mind, soul and body not by trusting and relying on Jesus Christ and His Word but by taking prescribed pharmaceutical medications.

It turns out that the medications Jantz pushed are not only dangerous but they also do not work as claimed. They also constitute the pharmakeia concept that the Holy Scriptures tells followers of Christ to flee from in order to save their souls from the spiritual and physical destruction they inflict.

Check out the video below from Dr. Irving Kirsch, associate director of the Placebo Studies Program at Harvard Medical School, who explained to “60 Minutes” how mind-altering antidepressant drugs of the kind Jantz pushed on Focus on the Family followers work no better than placebos at curing depression – and more importantly, that the only people who feel better taking antidepressants are those who have faith the drugs are working:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Faith in Christ vs. faith in science – they’re incompatible

Brian Shilhavy of Health Impact News penned a lengthy exposé with a series of links to other exposés addressing the worldly wisdom being dispensed by Focus on the Family and many other Christian organizations calling themselves churches and ministries – another example is Southern Baptist head Al Mohler, who stated that Christians have a biblical obligation to take COVID jabs.

The issue is near and dear to Shilhavy’s heart because he is a suicide survivor who has battled depression his entire life. Had he fallen for the “mental health” dogmas being pushed by so-called pastors and other ministry leaders these days, he likely would have ended up an addict on the streets, or worse: dead.

“My life is a testimony of how one can throw away the false labels of ‘mental health disease’ and trust God, and live a life where “nothing is impossible for God.” I have NEVER taken antidepressants, and I have not taken ANY kind of prescription drugs from a doctor for many years now.”

Shilhavy also tells the story of a young man named Luke whose Christian parents, both in medicine, started giving him Adderall when he was eight years old to treat “ADHD.” Luke ended up an addict on the streets, but later found Jesus Christ through his own study of the Bible, no corporate Christian “church” necessary.

Most of what claims to be of and for Jesus Christ these days is actually antichrist. Learn more at Antichrist.news.

The post Corporate Christianity Replaces God With “Science” and Spirituality With “Mental Health” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...