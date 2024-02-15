John Podesta Was Behind Biden’s Decision To Pause Natural Gas Exports. His Lobbyist Brother Stands To Benefit.

February 15, 2024

Biden administration climate envoy John Podesta was behind the administration’s decision to pause U.S. liquified natural gas exports. His brother Tony Podesta could reap the benefits as a longtime lobbyist for foreign Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) companies—including one founded by a Russian energy oligarch. The post John Podesta Was Behind Biden’s Decision To Pause Natural Gas Exports. His Lobbyist Brother Stands To Benefit. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



