John Podesta Was Behind Biden’s Decision To Pause Natural Gas Exports. His Lobbyist Brother Stands To Benefit.

February 15, 2024   |   Tags:

Biden administration climate envoy John Podesta was behind the administration’s decision to pause U.S. liquified natural gas exports. His brother Tony Podesta could reap the benefits as a longtime lobbyist for foreign Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) companies—including one founded by a Russian energy oligarch. The post John Podesta Was Behind Biden’s Decision To Pause Natural Gas Exports. His Lobbyist Brother Stands To Benefit. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x