London Overground Gets 'Woke Rebrand'

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via modernity.news,

Transport for London said it wanted to give the lines, which were previously unnamed, “distinct identities” in order to help commuters navigate the network.

“The services will become known as the Lioness line; the Mildmay line; the Windrush line; the Weaver line; the Suffragette line; and the Liberty line,” reports the BBC.

The names were partly chosen to reflect London’s “cultural diversity,” according to TfL.

Reaction was swift.

Knife crime is through the roof. Yet Sadiq Khan wastes time with a woke rebrand of the London Overground inc Lioness, Rushmore & Suffragette lines



He should include the Cockney Line: a one-way route out of London, for the white working classes, displaced by unchecked immigration https://t.co/GrZo4GL17z — Martin Daubney 🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) February 15, 2024

“Knife crime is through the roof. Yet Sadiq Khan wastes time with a woke rebrand of the London Overground inc Lioness, Rushmore & Suffragette lines,” wrote Martin Daubney.

“He should include the Cockney Line: a one-way route out of London, for the white working classes, displaced by unchecked immigration.”

Others noted that the changes felt Soviet.

Is this what citizens of post-Soviet countries felt seeing everything they knew change? How long will it be before lines are being renamed after Mary Seacole and Diane Abbott? Until Nelson's column is pulled down to make way for another Windrush memorial? — Will 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@anglofuturist) February 15, 2024

Some wondered whether the diversity rebrand was in honor of the wondrous benefits diversity has brought to London.

POV: You are taking a train ride on the ‘Windrush Line’ https://t.co/BBwhVwmxy5 pic.twitter.com/zJOuVDNsRu — ɖʀʊӄքǟ ӄʊռʟɛʏ 🇧🇹🇹🇩 (@kunley_drukpa) February 15, 2024

Suffice to say, people weren’t best pleased, with the changes costing over £6 million pounds.

The Mayor of London spent £6.3 MILLION on rebranding Overground train lines, naming them after migrants, LGBTQ and women's football. Meanwhile, on the Underground, trains haven't been running for months because they're all 30+ years old and broken. https://t.co/KX9wOU5pXT pic.twitter.com/eebMi2Ol6U — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) February 15, 2024

Transport For London sends pathetic emails admitting it can't run trains as they're 30 years old and the motors are shot. They tell people 'just set off for work earlier.' But £6.3 million is allocated to change names of lines to LGBTQ and women's football https://t.co/xBymoDSNTN pic.twitter.com/ueoeB9t8R9 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) February 15, 2024

The Cult of Woke in Britain has far surpassed any level of indoctrination and coercion that might be found in a 'bizarre central Asian dictatorship'. That you unironically think the 'Windrush Line' is "by far the best" is a shining example of this. https://t.co/jn36cqah4N — Maximus 🇬🇧 🐺 🌲 (@landofangle) February 15, 2024

One person invented more suitable names.

They’re not even been subtle with these new rail line names now, they’re just coming out and saying it https://t.co/BBwhVwmxy5 pic.twitter.com/5rqg5lF1BQ — ɖʀʊӄքǟ ӄʊռʟɛʏ 🇧🇹🇹🇩 (@kunley_drukpa) February 15, 2024

As we previously highlighted, road names in the UK are also being given politically correct names.

After Birmingham City Council invited members of the public to come up with new street names for a regeneration scheme, winners included “Diversity Grove” and “Equality Road”.

It’s all so tiresome.

