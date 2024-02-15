London Overground Gets ‘Woke Rebrand’

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via modernity.news,

Transport for London said it wanted to give the lines, which were previously unnamed, “distinct identities” in order to help commuters navigate the network.

“The services will become known as the Lioness line; the Mildmay line; the Windrush line; the Weaver line; the Suffragette line; and the Liberty line,” reports the BBC.

The names were partly chosen to reflect London’s “cultural diversity,” according to TfL.

Reaction was swift.

“Knife crime is through the roof. Yet Sadiq Khan wastes time with a woke rebrand of the London Overground inc Lioness, Rushmore & Suffragette lines,” wrote Martin Daubney.

“He should include the Cockney Line: a one-way route out of London, for the white working classes, displaced by unchecked immigration.”

Others noted that the changes felt Soviet.

Some wondered whether the diversity rebrand was in honor of the wondrous benefits diversity has brought to London.

Suffice to say, people weren’t best pleased, with the changes costing over £6 million pounds.

One person invented more suitable names.

As we previously highlighted, road names in the UK are also being given politically correct names.

After Birmingham City Council invited members of the public to come up with new street names for a regeneration scheme, winners included “Diversity Grove” and “Equality Road”.

It’s all so tiresome.

