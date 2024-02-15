North Dakota seeks monetary damages from FedGov

Longtime readers of TPOL may recall the nasty fuss over the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) in which thousands of Lakota and their allies launched massive protests in rural and frontier North Dakota (and adjacent parts of other States) to keep an oil pipeline from being built.

The Ludites had the full support of the Obummer regime, even though it was demonstrated that both the State of North Dakota and Fedgov agencies (including our own US Army Corps of Engineers) had done everything in accordance with the law, indeed going beyond legal requirements, and determined that the project would cause no significant negative environmental social, or economic impact on the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe (SRST) or anyone else. The FedGov failed to follow or enforce its own laws, and bent over backwards to support the lawbreaking protesters and their backers and evnablers.

Lawbreakers? Yes: destruction of private and public property, trespassing (on tribal, state, federal, and private land), perjury and more. In a tremendous insult to its own bureaucrats, DC stopped the project (already underway), costing private industry millions of dollars.

And incidentally causing the State of North Dakota millions as well. Now, most of a decade later, the ND State government in Bismarck (just a few dozen miles from SRST territory) has totalled up the $37 million they say the immoral, illegal, and just plain stupid pandering acts of the DC regime cost the State directly. Particularly in terms of peacekeepers trying to stop crimes, reopen closed highways, and clean up messes caused by camps as nasty as any big-city homeless camp. So they are suing the FedGov for the 37×10^6 Federal Reserve Notes. (37,000,000 smackeroos in little green pieces of paper.)

Now, we here at TPOL have no sympathy for any of the governments involved: FedGov, State, local,, and tribal. And even less for the people who bought into the lies, who created the lies, and who committed acts of aggression against a wide range of people, businesses, and other entities. Created a major environmental mess that took a lot of time and money to clean up, and denied Americans useful fuel. (Nor do we have any truck with the stupid regulatory system, which is designed precisely to give the FedGov thugs as much control over us peons as possible.)

Lies? Among the big whoppers? That the Albertan tarsands oil would have to be heated up so much that it would weaken and melt the steel pipeline. And then escape and flow for miles soaking into the soil and contaminating it, contaminating water (particularly Lake Oahe, on the Missouri River, destroying water supplies and killing wildlife and people. That the people constructing and operating the pipeline would rape every women within miles of their camps and the pipelines, and also sell crack, fentanyl, and pot to everyone. Preferring (for whatever reason) to do those nasty things to tribal members of the various Lakota tribes along the pipeline route. Especially the SRST. Oh, and that the additional oil from Canada was going to tip the balance and global warming would cause half of the land on the planet to be submerged in a cutrate version of Noah’s flood.

All of which were (1) arguably untrue, (2) had been addressed by Fed and State agencies doing their due diligence, and nothing more than fearmongering designed to scare local people, rake in millions of dollars from gullible people nationwide (as in all the States), and suck up to Obummer to get him and his second regime to do what they did: come up with questionable tyrannical acts to stop the project. By the time The Donald was in office (in part his own fault as well as the efforts of the Deep State), the companies had given up and abandoned any hope of restarting the project. Much more than the 37 million was flushed down the drain. Materials and equipment were flogged off for pennies on the dollar. And considering how worthless the FRNs are today, the pennies are even more so!

But the governor and attorney general (an elected office in ND) and the legisgators are hopeless optimists and think that a set of Feral Nazgul (judges) will rule against the FedGov and give the State more money to waste. And maybe not with many strings attached.

Foolish, eh? At least that seems to be the case to us here at TPOL.

We’d like to suggest that the State demand payment of the sum (assuming they are able to get judges to rule for them) not in FRNs – paper or electronic – but in land. The FedGov owns a lot of land inside the nominal boundaries of North Dakota. Let the State take the land at federal assessed value (very low), sell it to private people and business, at market value, and result in more money for the State. With an even stronger suggestion that Bismarck turn around and use the money to cut taxes for the people of North Dakota. Yeah, even the tribespeople who caused all this.

And the good news, I guess, is when the present crumbling Feral system both in the States and in the Dominion of Canada have finally collapsed and Alberta, North Dakota, and other States and Provinces – and their people – are free, that oil will be available to fuel a new economy and liberty.



