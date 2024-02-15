Palestinian Authority Security Forces Behind Dozens of Recent Attacks on Israelis, Watchdog Reveals

February 15, 2024

Officially, the Palestinian Authority works with Israel to crack down on terror groups in the West Bank. But off-duty PA security forces have carried out dozens of attacks on Israelis, according to a watchdog group. An investigation by Palestinian Media Watch, a nonprofit watchdog based in Jerusalem, documented at least 55 attacks by PA security forces against Israeli soldiers or civilians since 2020, including four in the past month alone. In each case, the PA or its ruling Fatah party has eulogized the attacker as one of their own "soldiers." The post Palestinian Authority Security Forces Behind Dozens of Recent Attacks on Israelis, Watchdog Reveals appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



