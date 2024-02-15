Tucker Carlson Blasts Ukraine’s ‘Corrupt’ Government, Says US Is ‘Abetting the Killing of an Entire Generation’

February 15, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Tucker Carlson released an interview with Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance on Monday in which Carlson excoriated the Ukrainian government as “corrupt” and said Western support for the country’s war effort against […] The post Tucker Carlson Blasts Ukraine's 'Corrupt' Government, Says US Is 'Abetting the Killing of an Entire Generation' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...