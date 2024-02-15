US Digital Video Spend Beats TV Ads

The market for moving image advertisement formats is developing away from linear television and towards digital video formats such as streaming, apps and social media.

As Katharina Buchholz reports, according to data from the Statista Market Insights, U.S. spend on digital video ads is estimated to reach almost $85 billion this year - more than the around $59 billion U.S. advertisers are expected to spend on traditional TV advertising.

Spending on digital video ads grew rapidly over the past couple of years, overtaking slightly decreasing TV ad spending in the process.

TV and video advertising refers to moving image advertising formats that are transmitted via traditional TV channels as well as in all forms of digital video channels. Traditional TV advertising covers all advertising expenditure on pay-for and freely distributed TV providers and networks as well as digitally distributed and terrestrial TV network operators. Digital video advertising, on the other hand, includes advertising formats like web-based videos, app-based videos as well as videos on social media and streaming apps that are seen on computer screens, smartphones, tablets and other internet-connected devices.

The gap between the two markets will continue to grow. The situation in the U.S. mirrors international developments, aided by the country's advertising market being the largest in the world by some margin.