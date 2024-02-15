Watch: Fani Willis Testifies Over Romantic Relationship With Nathan Wade

Fani Willis has been called to testify over her romantic relationship with Nathan Wade - and boy is she defensive...

Watch:

* * *

$hit has really hit the Fani in Fulton County.

On Thursday, special prosecutor Nathan Wade testified under oath that he charged several lavish vacations with DA Fani Willis to his corporate credit card while working on the Trump case, and was later reimbursed in cash by Fani.

BREAKING: Nathan Wade testifies that he paid for all the vacations he took with Fani Willis with his business credit card.



And that she then reimbursed him in CASH.



This what at a time he was getting paid by Willis' office for the prosecution of Trump. pic.twitter.com/9DUq3hedOX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 15, 2024

The relationship between Wade and Willis is the subject of an evidentiary hearing as part of Willis' sprawling racketeering case brought against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants for their alleged efforts to overturn (or 'correct' - depending) the results of the 2020 US election in Georgia.

Wade also testified that his marriage was "irretrievably broken in 2015," and that his wife agreed to a divorce - but they held off because their children were still in school.

Oh...

2020. Fani Willis is asked why the people of Fulton County should support her for District Attorney.



"Because they deserve a DA that won't have sex with his employees, because they deserve a DA that won't put money in their own pocket." pic.twitter.com/uo8wD1wnnR — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 15, 2024

Fani fudged...

In a confirmation of what we reported last week from Wade's divorce proceedings, a former "good friend" of Willis' testified that her romantic relationship with Wade began after they met at the judicial conference in the fall of 2019, directly contradicting assertions made by Willis in court filings about the timing of their relationship. Willis claimed that she and Wade "have been professional associates and friends since 2019," and that "there was no personal relationship" between her and Wade in Nov. 2021 when she hired Wade and paid him over $600,000 to help her prosecute Trump.

Appearing before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee via Zoom, Yeartie said Willis and Wade may have begun dating in October or November 2019, shortly after the two met at the conference that year. During questioning from Sadow, who is representing Trump in the case, Yeartie testified that Willis told her she was engaged in a romantic relationship with Wade in 2020 and 2021, and said she witnessed "hugging, kissing," and "just affection" between the two before November 2021, when Wade was hired by Willis. -CBS News

Fulton County DA's office lawyer Anna Cross attempted to raise doubts about Yeartie's credibility, asking her questions about her performance while working for Willis, and whether she was ever disciplined for poor performance. Yeartie admitted that she'd been written up once, referencing a "situation" in which she was told she would be terminated if she didn't resign.

OMG.



The Atlanta DA gave her boyfriend a contract to help her prosecute Trump.



That prosecution is done and done.https://t.co/xgKdr8fe8N — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) February 15, 2024

This adds to previous reporting suggesting that Willis paid Wade's divorce attorney!

🚨🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE🚨🚨🚨



In addition to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis paying her lover Nathan Wade nearly $700,000 of taxpayer funds, Fani also spread the money from the Fulton County coffers to Terrence Ahmed Bradley, who is Nathan Wade’s divorce attorney/tenant.… pic.twitter.com/7I1tKkWedn — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 20, 2024

According to former federal prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg, "It might be appropriate for Ms. Willis to consider removing herself from this case now."

“This is getting ugly and it’s getting messy.”



Former federal prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg speaks at recess in the Fulton County D.A. misconduct hearing. Rosenberg adds, “It might be appropriate for Ms. Willis to consider removing herself from this case now.” pic.twitter.com/AHOqcxvv4D — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 15, 2024

You can watch a recap of Wade's testimony below: