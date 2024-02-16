Government immorality explodes?

February 16, 2024 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

Or is it just more obvious today? The little soap opera in Georgia regarding attorneys seeking to imprison The Donald for life is just one of hundreds of examples. Especially here in the Fifty States.

John Adams stated, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” This thought is profound and holds great importance in understanding the foundation of the former American republic.

Especially since that foundation is virtually completely eroded away. It was once thought to be “a solid rock” but has proven more and more to be nothing but shifting sands. Again, we point to the Willis situation in Georgia: the facts and especially this lawyer’s testimony. Not only does it again confirm the reason that more and more of us distrust more and more lawyers. It is truly disgusting to hear what passes for acceptable relationships between people who are, officially at least, adults.

But we see it everywhere we look, especially in government. Politicians and elected officials who seek out and exploit loopholes (real or perceived) to enrich themselves, their families, and friends. Who not just twist the law but write the law in such a way to make it easier to cheat, steal, and take advantage of it. Who are willing (but don’t need) to wear blinders and rose-colored glasses when looking at some people, while demanding and getting the full force of the law used as a hammer on their political enemies and the less-powerful.

How can someone who steals campaign contributions or money from family and friends be trusted to wisely spend (and not steal) the public (taxpayer) money? Especially when the way that money comes under their control is itself immoral?

As one commentator noted today, we are indeed seeing the nations of North America burn to the ground. But the fuel load has been lovingly put together for decades. And the ignition sources have been ready to be applied.

Scientists, engineers, and firefighters recognize that there are four requirements for fire. The fire tetrahedron needs heat (the right temperature), oxygen (a supply of air), fuel (of many kinds), and a chemical reaction:

Politically we see the perfect fire conditions all over the place. No, it isn’t just Republicans. It isn’t just Democrats. And it isn’t just politicians and elected officials.

Now, don’t get us wrong. Corruption: evil morals and companions; have always been a part of government. It is one of the many reasons that mandatory human government is both evil and to be avoided as much as possible.

But it is the concentration of corruption that seems to have exploded. As with microbes and chemical contamination in water, soil, and food, a small quantity, a small concentration, is inevitable and can be acceptable. But there is a lethal level and even below that concentration, levels at which problems are seriously threatening to health and to materials produced.

It seems no different in society – and therefore in politics.

Morality is essential – something that even many atheists and infidels once recognized, accepted, and even endorsed. Including wiccans and even satanists: “”An ye harm none, do what ye will” is a moral principle. One seemingly found less and less in politics and government.

It has to do with both money and “interpersonal relationships” (including especially sex). The love of money is the root of all kinds of evil. Especially in politics and business. Men and women who betray covenants, pledges, and commitments to spouses had despicable – and evidence shows that their infidelity applies to more than just marriage: those who break a marriage oath or pledge cannot be trusted to not break an oath to uphold the laws and the rights of others. Those who treat their families like dirt are very, very likely to treat many other people the same way. Or worse.

In the last eighty years, most American presidents have failed this basic test of marital fidelity. From FDR and Ike on down to WJ Clinton and both Trump and Biden, we see strong evidence of this. And other matters: plagiarism, bribery, and more actions that are immoral.

Lovers of liberty teach correctly that what is immoral for an individual or small group of people is just as immoral for governments. The fable of the wolves and sheep voting for supper is an example of that. And when the government wolf is controlled by immoral, corrupt, evil people? Well, we see this in 2024, don’t we?



Read More...