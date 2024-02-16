Maryland Proposes Raising Registration Fee For Pickup Trucks

As if the Federal government wasn't doing enough to try and incentivize buying EVs by subsidizing purchases and shaming people who drive ICE vehicles, Maryland is now considering raising vehicle registration fees for trucks.

And what would government legislation absconding with more of your purchasing power be without an altruistic sounding name? This one is called the "Pedestrian Fatality Prevention Act of 2024," according to CBS affiliate WBOC.

In other words, if you don't support the higher fees, you're rooting for pedestrians to die.

The Maryland Department of Motor Vehicles notes that the registration fee for smaller vehicles, like the Honda Civic, is currently $135, with a proposed reduction to $50 under new legislation. Conversely, the fee for larger vehicles, such as the Ford F-250 pickup truck, now at $187, would rise to $229 if the legislation is enacted.

The report says that vehicles weighing 3,700 pounds or less have a registration fee of $135, while those over 3,700 pounds are charged $187. The proposed changes would introduce a tiered fee structure: $50.50 for vehicles up to 3,500 pounds, $101 for those between 3,500 and 3,700 pounds, $153 for vehicles between 3,700 and 5,000 pounds, and $229.50 for vehicles over 5,000 pounds.

"Pick-up trucks shouldn't be penalized because it's a pick-up truck. It's a necessary vehicle in a lot of cases," commented pick-up driver David Kenney.

Delegate Robbyn Lewis of Baltimore City, who proposed the bill, argues that the revenue from increased fees would fund transit and pedestrian safety projects, citing the higher risk of injury and death from crashes involving heavier vehicles.

Kenney, while prioritizing pedestrian safety, questions the effectiveness of raising fees on pickup trucks as a means to reduce fatalities, emphasizing the need for careful driving.

The bill is currently under review in Maryland's legislature, with discussions ongoing about its potential to enhance pedestrian safety - though we're sure the selling point is really the extra revenue it'll contribute to the state's top line.