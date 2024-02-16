New Study Finds Exercise Twice As Effective At Treating Depression Than Anti-Depressant Drugs

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

A new study has found that exercise is twice as effective at alleviating depression than taking anti-depressant drugs.

“Experts analysed 14,170 people with major depression disorder from 218 separate trials and ranked different forms of exercise by how effective they were at treating the condition compared with existing treatments,” reports the Telegraph.

Walking or jogging two to three times a week was the best way to improve mood, the researchers found, improving symptoms by 63 per cent, compared to taking SSRI drugs, which only produced a 26 per cent improvement (not to mention all the risks and side-effects).

The study found that “the benefits from exercise tended to be proportional to the intensity,” meaning the more intense the better.

Prescriptions of anti-depressants hit a new record in England last year, with a whopping 8.6 million people taking the drugs, over 14 per cent of the entire population.

“While walking and jogging were effective for both men and women, the study found that strength training was more effective for women and younger people, and yoga more effective for men and older people,” reports the newspaper.

The depression-industrial complex isn’t going to be happy about this one.

Regime culture constantly bombards us with the narrative that depression is inevitable, that everyone should constantly be talking about their “mental health” and that pharmaceutical drugs are more effective than living a healthy lifestyle.

Social media addiction has also fueled emotional incontinence and oversharing of feelings, leading to depression and anxiety being virtually glamorized.

Teenagers are increasingly being plied with anti-depressants despite the fact that in many cases, feeling a bit down and confused sometimes is a normal part of puberty.

In most cases, depression is circumstantial and rooted in a person’s bad lifestyle choices and their decision to wallow in their own self-pity, something that is encouraged by society.

