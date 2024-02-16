NY Judge Hits Trump With $364 Million Penalty For Alleged Fraud

New York Judge Arthur Engoron has ordered former President Donald Trump to pay $364 million for allegedly defrauding banks in order to acquire loans and other benefits - loans which the banks themselves testified they were satisfied with after doing their own due diligence.

Trump is also barred "from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years," while his sons have been barred from serving as New York executives for two years.

New York Attorney General Letitia James had sought $370 million from Trump, his company, and its top executives for what she claimed was "repeated and persistent fraud" - which included allegations of falsifying records and financial statements to the tune of as much as $2.2 billion.