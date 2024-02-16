Russian Media Thrilled By Biden's LNG "Gift" To Putin

This week, President Vladimir Putin praised President Joe Biden as a more experienced and predictable president than Donald Trump, hoping the 81yo president "with a poor memory" wins a second term.

Meanwhile, Trump made remarks during a campaign rally Wednesday night in South Carolina on Putin's comments:

"He's just said that he would much rather have Joe Biden as president than Trump. Now that's a compliment. A lot of people said, 'Oh, gee, that's too bad.' No, no, that's a good thing."

Democrats spent years framing Trump as 'Putin's puppet,' but the actions by Biden, essentially handing over the global energy kingdom to Moscow by halting permits for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects in Texas, is a stark reminder of why Putin prefers the elderly and weak president.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal editorial board called Biden's LNG export license halt "an election-year gift to Russia and Iran."

And the editorial board is out with another piece titled "Biden's LNG 'Gift' to Vladimir Putin."

This latest note by the editorial board points out how Russian media is "thrilled" by Biden's LNG gas export ban:

"Now it is not Russia, but the United States that wants to bring the Germans to their knees," gloated the Russian newspaper Pravda after the Energy Department imposed a moratorium on permits for new LNG export projects last month. Pravda argued that Germany will eventually have to return to buying Russian gas because it will have no other choice, and it may be right.

They cite another Russian media outlet:

RedDigest, a Russian-based news source, also predicted Europe will need to buy more Russian gas and be forced to pay a higher price. "The EU may well turn to Moscow for additional supplies. Of course, there will be no talk of any discounts," a Feb. 3 article sneered. Mr. Biden's LNG embargo will leave Europe more vulnerable to Mr. Putin's energy blackmail.

And another:

Bloknot, a pro-war Russian media outlet, accused the U.S. of scheming to replace Russian gas and then pulling the rug from under Europeans. "A brilliant scam: how the States fooled Europe with gas," read a Bloknot headline. RT (formerly Russia Today) gloated that Mr. Biden's "very timely decision to ban LNG exports" was a "gift to Russian leader Vladimir Putin."

In a separate note, WSJ said Biden's attempt to punish Texas over the border dispute is part of a campaign by wealthy donors - including the Rockefeller family - to pressure the government into shifting away from LNG.

Why are America's elites and an elderly president with a "poor memory" giving Putin the keys to the global energy kingdom under the guise of 'climate change'?