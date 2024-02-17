"F**k Around & Find Out": Truckers Warn Loads To NYC Will Be Rejected Starting Monday

Truck drivers transport between 70% to 73% of all freight in the United States. Therefore, when truckers begin discussing plans on social media to boycott loads to progressive hellhole New York City, it's important to pay attention.

X user Chicago1Ray, who appears to be a Midwest truck driver, shared a video late Friday night detailing that a number of truck drivers will begin denying loads to NYC on Monday.

"I don't know how far across the country this is - or how many truckers are going start denying loads to NYC - but I'll tell you - you f**k around and find out," Chicago1Ray said.

He continued: "We're tired of motherf**king leftist f**king with Trump. Okay ... Motherfu**ers start to get tired of this shit. Our bosses aren't going to care if we deny loads. We'll go somewhere else."

"You know how hard it is to get in and out of NYC?" the trucker emphasized.

I've been on the radio for over an hour and I've talked to at least (10) Truckers who are gonna start refusing loads of Monday for (NYC) ...I talked to (3) guys that I work with who texted the boss and told him no (NYC)



Truckers are (95%) Trump... it'll get overturned on appeal… pic.twitter.com/qVzx4RKUmd — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 17, 2024

By Saturday morning, the video had amassed nearly 3 million views. This comes after a New York judge handed former President Trump a penalty of $355 million plus interest on his civil fraud case.

Here's what X users are saying about the potential trucker boycott of NYC:

If truckers start denying loads to certain regime-controlled cities, it's going to get spicy. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) February 17, 2024

Boycot New York! — Mississippi RN (@TraceyOFlynn3) February 17, 2024

God bless our truckers. The people need to show their power. Enough. Bud Light for NY it is. — Nomuck (@MagaNomuck) February 17, 2024

Perhaps truckers in America have learned something from revolting farmers in Europe.